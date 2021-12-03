Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.99%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

