Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 19,244 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.