Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 16,219 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Global Net Lease by 37.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.