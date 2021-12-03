Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.70. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1,723 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,653 shares of company stock worth $5,704,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $821.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

