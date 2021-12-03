PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $197.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.76 or 0.00023249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00241697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 246,427,144 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.