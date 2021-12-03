Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Up 6.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. 2,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

