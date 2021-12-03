Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Up 6.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.58. 2,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.