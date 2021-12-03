PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

