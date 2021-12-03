Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $42.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 3,164,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,200. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.