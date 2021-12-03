Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,151 shares of company stock valued at $62,841,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

