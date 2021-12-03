Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.