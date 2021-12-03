Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dorian LPG worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

