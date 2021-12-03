Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 96.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 117.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.