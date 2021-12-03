Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASIX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

