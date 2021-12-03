Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Shares Up 118%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s stock price shot up 118% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBGNF. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

