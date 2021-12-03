Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

OMI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 4,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

