Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $167,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OM opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.