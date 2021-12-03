Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OSUKF stock remained flat at $$45.53 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

