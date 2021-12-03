Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OSUKF stock remained flat at $$45.53 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.
About Otsuka
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.