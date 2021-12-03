OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,712,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NHHHF stock opened at 0.16 on Friday. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.16.
OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.