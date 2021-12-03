Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Orion Group has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $122.99 million, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

