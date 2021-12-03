Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

