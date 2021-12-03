Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Nucor by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 147,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $107.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.