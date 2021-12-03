Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 539 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

