Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 8,633 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,543 shares of company stock worth $42,614,115. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

