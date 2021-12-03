Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 849 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.94 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

