Oppenheimer Comments on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRBU. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CRBU stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

