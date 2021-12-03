Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

