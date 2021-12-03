Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.7-$50.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

