Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 63,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,668. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

