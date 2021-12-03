OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

