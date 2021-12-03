OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.69

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 144846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a market cap of $683.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

