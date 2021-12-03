OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

OMF stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

