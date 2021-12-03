ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,454. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $739.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

