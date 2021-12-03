ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 221,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,208,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,576,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.