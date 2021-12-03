ON (NYSE:ONON) & Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Critical Survey

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and ON (NYSE:ONON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crocs and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 2 7 0 2.78 ON 1 3 7 0 2.55

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. ON has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than ON.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crocs and ON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $1.39 billion 7.05 $312.86 million $11.51 14.44 ON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than ON.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 35.27% 142.28% 33.04% ON N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crocs beats ON on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

