Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

