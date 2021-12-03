Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

