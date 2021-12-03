Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.