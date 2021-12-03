Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.