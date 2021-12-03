Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.53)-($0.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.72). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average of $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.38.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

