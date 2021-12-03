Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.530-$-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.53)-($0.52) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.21.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded up $23.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.18. 5,851,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. Okta has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.