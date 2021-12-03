OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 160.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.6%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OCCI stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.