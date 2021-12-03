Oddz Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and $4.74 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00063555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00094325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.32 or 0.07953913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,676.25 or 1.00527724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

