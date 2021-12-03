Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.39. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

