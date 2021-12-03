Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

