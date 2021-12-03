NXM Price Tops $149.97 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $991.43 million and approximately $1,376.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $149.97 or 0.00266716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,580 coins and its circulating supply is 6,610,679 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

