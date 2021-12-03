NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of NV Bekaert stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. NV Bekaert has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

