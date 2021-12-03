Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NPV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,177. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

