Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.