Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

