Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
