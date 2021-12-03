Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

